Bobby (John) Burtron, of Tennis Upper, Valentia Island
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home Cahirciveen, on Monday from 6 to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of Saint Derarca and Saint Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia Island, arriving at 8.30 pm.
Requiem Mass for Bobby (John) Burtron will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia Island
Advertisement
No Flowers please, donations in lieu to Valentia Community Hospital
Recommended
O'Donoghue: Home care professionals largely unable to get mortgagesFeb 23, 2025 12:53
Non-profits in Kerry invited to apply to €1.5 million Connected Communities FundFeb 23, 2025 12:49
Kerry FC academy reviewFeb 23, 2025 15:57
Fianna Fáil TD calls for special classes for deaf students in KerryFeb 23, 2025 11:11
Kerry victory in Irish CupFeb 23, 2025 15:09