Bobby (John) Burtron, of Tennis Upper, Valentia Island

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home Cahirciveen, on Monday from 6 to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of Saint Derarca and Saint Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia Island, arriving at 8.30 pm.

Requiem Mass for Bobby (John) Burtron will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia Island

No Flowers please, donations in lieu to Valentia Community Hospital