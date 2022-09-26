Billy Mc Mahon, Ballygerlough, Ballymacelligott and formerly of O’Rahillys Villas, Tralee.

Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Johnny, James, Charles and Martin, sisters Peggy, Helen, Mary and Maureen. Billy – beloved husband of Kathleen and cherished father of John, Séamus, Liam, Pádraig and Joanne. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughter, his brother Michael, grandchildren Jake, James, William, Séan and Denis son-in-law Paul, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Billy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry