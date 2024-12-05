Billy Locke, Clash East, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas.
Pre-deceased by his parents Sam and Margaret, his brothers Joe, Freddy and Mikey, sisters Melis, Chris, Nellie, Lal and May.
Beloved husband of Margaret, cherished father of Emer and Triona and adored grandfather of Éoin and Adam.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, daughters, grandsons, sons-in-law Jack and John, sisters Madge, Frances and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May Billy Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Billy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Those who wish to offer their condolences to Billy’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit,
University Hospital Kerry or the Irish Kidney Association via the following links
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
MAKE A CONTRIBUTION - Irish Kidney Association
House Private Please
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
