The death has occurred Billy Lane (President of Ballydesmond GAA Club), late of Tureenduve, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.

Billy passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry and was also cared for by the wonderful staff of Teach Altra Nursing Home Newmarket.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and devoted father of Joan, Denis and Peter.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, seven grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marie and Trish, son-in-law George, sister-in-law, niece’s, nephew’s, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

May Billy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Ballydesmond Community Centre on Friday (August 11th) from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Patricks Church Ballydesmond on Saturday (August 12th) for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu to Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket. Messages of sympathy may be left on RIP.ie.