Billy Galvin of Kilcrean, Greenville, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday 24th January from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information- Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Shay, Mark, Margo and June.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Caoimhe, Brian, Jake, Colm, Cathal, Eoin, Ella, Iarla, Ciaran, Tara, Nina and Conan, sisters Kitty, Mary and Margaret, daughter-in-law Irene, Samantha, sons-in-law Adrian and Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.