Billy Galvin of Kilcrean, Greenville, Listowel, Co Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday 24th January from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Family information- Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Shay, Mark, Margo and June.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Caoimhe, Brian, Jake, Colm, Cathal, Eoin, Ella, Iarla, Ciaran, Tara, Nina and Conan, sisters Kitty, Mary and Margaret, daughter-in-law Irene, Samantha, sons-in-law Adrian and Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May He Rest In Peace.
Recommended
Man brought to UHK after falling ill on vessel off Kerry coastJan 23, 2023 09:01
Man dead following Castleisland crash last nightJan 23, 2023 09:01
Closure of two adjoining Tralee businesses results in 12 jobs being lostJan 23, 2023 13:01
Kerry hotel voted Ireland's best in Reader Travel AwardsJan 21, 2023 15:01
Tributes paid to young Tralee man killed in Castleisland crashJan 23, 2023 13:01