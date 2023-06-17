Billy Cantillon, London and late of Cantillon's Pub, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton. Peacefully, on June 4th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of the late Dick, Noreen and Chriss. Billy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen, son Michael, daughters Jacqueline and Amanda, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Mona and Peig, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brothers-in-law Willie and Michael, sisters-in-law Eileen and Maryellen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Requiem Mass for Billy will be celebrated in The Church of the English Martyrs, Chalkhill Road, Wembley, on Wednesday morning, June 21st at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/wembley2, followed by burial afterwards in Allum Lane Cemetery.
Recommended
Elderly man killed in a crash in North KerryJun 17, 2023 19:06
Road closure in North KerryJun 17, 2023 17:06
Kerry win All-Ireland group; Sam Maguire round-upJun 18, 2023 15:06
Kerry Mountain Rescue respond to calloutJun 18, 2023 13:06
Fallout from Tralee floods continuesJun 18, 2023 10:06