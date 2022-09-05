Bill Kenny, Drombanna, Co. Limerick and Heaney's Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Crotta, Lixnaw.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the exceptional care of Milford Home Care. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Brian and Fergal and daughter Aoife, brothers Michael and Johnny, daughters in law Lorraine and Eileen, son in law Jonny. His adored grandchildren Esther, Elizabeth, Emma, Nessa, Fiadh, Tadhg, Kate, Tom and Jack. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

May Bill's gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Wednesday the 7th of September at 5:30pm with removal to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Reilig Lua, Killaloe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Milford Hospice.