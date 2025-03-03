Bill Keane, White Bridge Manor, Killarney and formerly of Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla.

Bill passed away peacefully at his home in White Bridge surrounded by and in the tender care of his loving family and the Palliative Home Care Team. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marian, his parents Pa and Nellie, father-in-law Luke and his sister-in-law Moira. Deeply missed by his loving sister Nora and her husband Battie, brothers Denis, Donie and Mike and his mother-in-law Joan McRedmond, Mount Mellick. Bill will be sadly missed by his nieces Elaine, Edel, Stephanie, Anne Maria and Lorraine, his nephews Padraig and DJ, grand nieces, grand nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Bill's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his close friends Tadgh, Denis, John and Donal whose visits brightened many an evening for Bill.

"May Bill Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.