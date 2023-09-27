Bill Doody of Ballybeggan, Tralee and formerly of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, has died on 26th September 2023, peacefully in the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, daughters Caoimhe, Mary and Michelle, sons Eoin and Declan, son-in-law John, Eoin’s partner Annelise, Declan’s fiancé Meabh, grandchildren Áine and Fionán, sister Betty, brothers Dan and Denis, brother-in-law Con, sister-in-law Carol, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, associates and many, many friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence (Ballybeggan, Tralee, V92 A141) this Friday (29th September 2023) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.
Funeral cortége departing his residence Saturday morning at 10.15am arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be Live streamed on (http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) after which Bill will be laid to rest in new Rath cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork (https://www.brucolumbanus.com/donate/).
Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632
