Bill Dillon of Ard Carraig, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Dingle.

Beloved husband of Frances, dearest father of Cliff, Karen, Billy and Tara, brother of Joseph, Gerard and the late John, Mike and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law James and Noel,

daughters-in-law Betty and Caroline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and

friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Bill with Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church Tralee, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net interment afterwards in Rath

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.