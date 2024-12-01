Betty Slattery nee Murphy of Fenit and formerly Oakview and Clonmore Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee

Died peacefully on 30th December 2024, adored wife of the late David L., devoted mother of Suzanne (Downing), Franses, Michael and David and dear sister of Peter and the late Elsie, Judy, Neilus, Mary, John, Joan, Kitty, Timmy, Tommy, Fr. Matty, Jerry, Peggy, Michael and her beloved twin Biddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her cherished grandchildren Henry, George, Max, Jenny, Elizabeth, David, Sarah and Erika, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Henry and Robert, daughters-in-law Louise and Olga, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (3rd December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.