Betty Sheahan (née Walsh)

Betty Sheahan (nee Walsh) Kilsarcon Currow Killarney Co. Kerry and formerly of Loughnagore Farranfore .
Peacefully on February 2nd 2025 at University Hospital Kerry with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Mike , her son Myles, her baby daughter Anne Marie and her brother Ted. Dearly cherished mother of Marie, Liz, Michael and Bryan, Sadly missed by her loving family , her sister Helen McCarthy (Tralee) , her aunt Eily Kelliher (Tralee) sons-in-law Michael Kinnarney and John O'Leary, her adored grandchildren Darragh, Seán, Fiona, Ella, Holly and Amy, sisters-in-law Breda O'Donoghue and Sr. Elizabeth Anne, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends,
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10/15am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
