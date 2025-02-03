Betty Sheahan (née Walsh)

Betty Sheahan (nee Walsh) Kilsarcon Currow Killarney Co. Kerry and formerly of Loughnagore Farranfore .

Peacefully on February 2nd 2025 at University Hospital Kerry with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Mike , her son Myles, her baby daughter Anne Marie and her brother Ted. Dearly cherished mother of Marie, Liz, Michael and Bryan, Sadly missed by her loving family , her sister Helen McCarthy (Tralee) , her aunt Eily Kelliher (Tralee) sons-in-law Michael Kinnarney and John O'Leary, her adored grandchildren Darragh, Seán, Fiona, Ella, Holly and Amy, sisters-in-law Breda O'Donoghue and Sr. Elizabeth Anne, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends,