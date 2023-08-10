Betty O’Sullivan (née Barrett), Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, on August 9th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Sonny), sister-in-law Sr. Ann and recently deceased son Stephen, Betty is very sadly missed by her sons Pat, D.J. and Gerard, daughter Mary, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren, brother Seamus, sister Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart Betty’s home on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. and will travel via Kilconlea Upper on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.