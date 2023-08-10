The death has occurred of Betty O'SULLIVAN (née Barrett), Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Limerick
Betty O’Sullivan (née Barrett), Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, on August 9th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Sonny), sister-in-law Sr. Ann and recently deceased son Stephen, Betty is very sadly missed by her sons Pat, D.J. and Gerard, daughter Mary, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren, brother Seamus, sister Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart Betty’s home on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. and will travel via Kilconlea Upper on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.
Recommended
Petmania celebrates 16 yearsAug 10, 2023 13:41
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce pays tribute to the late Terence CaseyAug 10, 2023 13:39
Listowel Writers' Week to collaborate with new Swiss/Irish festival in the autumnAug 10, 2023 13:18
Iceland Stores in Tralee and Listowel closed today for foreseeable futureAug 10, 2023 13:45
Retained firefighters in Kerry to go dark from Saturday as industrial action escalatesAug 10, 2023 13:45