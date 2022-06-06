Betty O’Connor née Scanlan, Shronebeirne, Kilmorna, Listowel who passed away peacefully, on Monday , June 6th 2022, surrounded by her loving family, and in the wonderful care of nurses and staff at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.
Betty is predeceased by her husband Jimmy, baby daughter Carmel, sisters Mai, Sr. Eileen and Sr. Josie, brothers Fr. John and Patrick. Betty, adored mother and grandmother, is dearly missed by her heartbroken family, sons Thomas, John and Jim, daughters Mary Jo (Healy), Eileen (Kearney), Leisha (Ryan), and Trina (Traas), sons-in-law Nelius, Eddie, Charles and Con, daughter-in-law Noreen, Jim’s partner Ruth, sister-in-law Nora Scanlan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, her special friend Rose, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, June 7th 2022 from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00p.m.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 8th 2022 at 11.30 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh
Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only please.
