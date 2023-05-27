Betty O'Connor, Knockeen Camp, Castleisland, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10;30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

Rest in peace