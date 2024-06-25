Betty O'Connell Knockatee, Cordal, & Formerly of Adriville, Scartaglen and Kearney's Bar, Castleisland. -Co Kerry
Betty passed away peacefully on the 25th of June, 2024 in the excellent care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty is predeceased by her father Paddy, infant sister Eileen and brother David.
Betty will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; her mother Mary, sister Mary, brothers Den-Joe, Fred, Patie, Danny, Willie, Eddie, Johnny, Timmy, Mike, Niall and Ger, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, uncle, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.
Rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements
Reposing in Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on this link: https://sites.google.com/view/life-is-a-river/home
At Betty's Request, house private please.
Enquiries to Daly Undertakers , Scartaglen.
