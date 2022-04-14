Betty Kerin (nee Broderick)

Family Information:

Peacefully on April 14th 2022 surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine's Nursing Home Newcastle West. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and her brothers Timmy, John and Jerry. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family Anne Marie O'Connor (Castleisland), Mary Quinlivan (Templeglantine), Sean (Castleisland), Denis (Castleisland) and Lisa Horgan (Cordal), sons-in-law Eamon O'Connor, Tim Quinlivan and Bill Horgan, daughters-in-law Catriona and Sonya, her adored eighteen grandchildren, her brother Tommy and his wife Kathleen, sister-in-law Katherine Broderick, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.