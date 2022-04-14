Advertisement

Betty Kerin (nee Broderick)

Apr 15, 2022 08:04 By receptionradiokerry
Betty Kerin (nee Broderick)
Betty Kerin (nee Broderick) Killegane Scartaglen Road Castleisland Co. Kerry.
Reposing at her residence at Killegane Scartaglen Road Castleisland today Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Paris Church at 11am for Liturgy of the Word Service. The service will be livestreamed on   www.churchservices.tv/Castleisland.  Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.
Family Information:
Peacefully on April 14th 2022 surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine's Nursing Home Newcastle West. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and her brothers Timmy, John and Jerry. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family Anne Marie O'Connor (Castleisland), Mary Quinlivan (Templeglantine), Sean (Castleisland), Denis (Castleisland) and Lisa Horgan (Cordal), sons-in-law Eamon O'Connor, Tim Quinlivan and Bill Horgan, daughters-in-law Catriona and Sonya, her adored eighteen grandchildren, her brother Tommy and his wife Kathleen, sister-in-law Katherine Broderick, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

