Betty Greaney née Horgan, Bunagarha, Listowel and late of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane and Twogneeves, Brosna.

Peacefully, on April 10th, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Kevin and Tom, daughters Marguerite, Catherine, Lisa and Noreen, her 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, brother Tony, sister Jean, sons-in-law John, Darren, Jonathan and Steve, daughters-in-law Elisa and Siobhan, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Betty being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry online at www.kerryhospice.com