The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Healy, Riverview Place, Castleisland and formerly of Birmingham and Knocknagoshel West at her residence on 9th March 2025.
Predeceased by her brothers Con, Patrick, and Kerins; sisters Joan, Eileen and Noreen. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Simon (Crinnie), Timmie (USA), Danny (Birmingham), Gerard (London) and Willie (Birmingham), sisters Mary (USA) and Sheila (Knockachur), brothers-in-law Dick and Mike, sisters-in-law Annie, Eileen and Noreen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May her gentle soul rest in peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Thursday evening March 13th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for Betty will take place in St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Live streaming of Betty's requiem mass will be available on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
