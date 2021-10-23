Betty Crosbie (née Shanley)

Mill Road Killarney and Late of Dublin.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday 25th October from 4-6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for Betty will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Loving wife of the late Noel and mother of the late baby Mary. Following an incredible life filled with hard work, compassion, determination and fun, Betty passed away peacefully on October 23rd 2021, at her daughter Aisling's residence surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Karie, Noelle and Aisling, her sons-in-law, Peter and John, sister Eileen, brothers Con and Derry, grandchildren, Sarah, Nick, Jason, Peter, Siran, Keelin, Seán and Abbie and great grandson Wyatt, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

"May she rest in peace"