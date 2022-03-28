Betty Cassidy ( nee Greaney) The Acre Tullig Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of Glenlarhan Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland

Family Information:

Peacefully on March 29th 2022 in the presence of her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Paddy ,her adored daughter Sheila and her husband Pa, her cherished granddaughters Jessica and Grace ,her son John, sisters Chris and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

Advertisement

'' May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace''