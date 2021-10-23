Beryl Stracey, Emlagh, Cuas Crome, Cahersiveen.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday, October 25th from 6p.m to 8p.m. for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Beryl will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 26th at 11a.m. in The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaolain. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired to Trocaire at www.trocaire.org/donations/now

Advertisement

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen