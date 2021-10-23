Beryl Stracey, Emlagh, Cuas Crome, Cahersiveen.
Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday, October 25th from 6p.m to 8p.m. for family and close friends.
Requiem Mass for Beryl will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 26th at 11a.m. in The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaolain. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired to Trocaire at www.trocaire.org/donations/now
Advertisement
Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Recommended
Decision due in coming week on multi-million-euro Dingle Distillery developmentOct 23, 2021 17:10
Ex kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony discusses new bookOct 24, 2021 17:10
COVID not detected in Killarney wastewater for first time in 14 weeksOct 24, 2021 15:10
Plans for nine houses in North Kerry villageOct 24, 2021 12:10