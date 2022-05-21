Bertie O'Donoghue, Foilnageragh, The Cliffs, Portmagee.

Predeceased by his father Jimmy, mother Mary & brother Sonny. Sadly missed by his loving brothers & sister, Frank, Michael, Mary & John Joe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday evening (May 24th) from 7pm-9pm in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen. Arriving to St Patrick's Church Portmagee on Wednesday morning (May 25th) for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/portmagee