Bertie O'Donoghue, Foilnageragh, The Cliffs, Portmagee.
Predeceased by his father Jimmy, mother Mary & brother Sonny. Sadly missed by his loving brothers & sister, Frank, Michael, Mary & John Joe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing on Tuesday evening (May 24th) from 7pm-9pm in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen. Arriving to St Patrick's Church Portmagee on Wednesday morning (May 25th) for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/portmagee
Advertisement
Recommended
Charity that supports older people looking for volunteers in KerryMay 22, 2022 17:05
North Kerry road to close for six weeksMay 21, 2022 17:05
Traffic calming measures proposed for Tralee-Fenit greenwayMay 22, 2022 17:05
Second man arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in TraleeMay 23, 2022 08:05
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in TraleeMay 22, 2022 23:05