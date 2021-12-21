Bernie O'Sullivan-Galvin (nee Crennegan) Carrigmore House, Hospital Road, Kenmare
Requiem Mass for Bernie will be at 11am on Thursday December 23rd in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com - followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.
House strictly private please.
All those attending the funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines
Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare
Peacefully at home and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Joe O’ Sullivan, Cummeen and Daniel Galvin, The Barrack, Tuosist.
Sadly missed by her loving children Donal, Teddy, Mary, Martin, Claire, John, Helen and Yvonne, grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Shane, Daniel, Ella and Bree, son-in-law John and Peter, daughter-in-law Rebecca, sisters Eileen and Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Bernie’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
