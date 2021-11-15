Bernie Nicholas (nee O'Mahony)

Bernie Nicholas (née O’Mahony) of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick and late of the Horse and Hound, Mulgrave Street, Limerick and formerly of Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.
The funeral will arrive at St. John’s Cathedral, for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at 11am on Wednesday, 17 November 2021. Bernie will then be laid to rest at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary.
Mass will be livestreamed’ http://www.limerickcathedral.com/
Family Information:- Lovingly remembered by her husband Noel, daughters Bridget and Frances, son Jack, son-in-law Colm Lally and grandson Tom, sisters Frances, Joan, Nora and Peg and Brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.
Recommended
MetPro to create 15 jobs in TraleeNov 15, 2021 13:11
Councillor hopeful north Kerry boil water notice could be lifted this weekNov 15, 2021 13:11
Plans to develop glamping facilities in South KerryNov 15, 2021 10:11
Iconic cinema in the county closingNov 15, 2021 17:11
Tributes paid to elderly couple found dead in KenmareNov 15, 2021 13:11