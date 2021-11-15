Bernie Nicholas (nee O'Mahony)

Bernie Nicholas (née O’Mahony) of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick and late of the Horse and Hound, Mulgrave Street, Limerick and formerly of Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.

The funeral will arrive at St. John’s Cathedral, for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at 11am on Wednesday, 17 November 2021. Bernie will then be laid to rest at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Mass will be livestreamed’ http://www.limerickcathedral.com/

Family Information:- Lovingly remembered by her husband Noel, daughters Bridget and Frances, son Jack, son-in-law Colm Lally and grandson Tom, sisters Frances, Joan, Nora and Peg and Brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.