Bernie Moriarty née Hanafin of Sackville, Ardfert.

Beloved wife of the late Jerome and dear daughter of the late Michael & Catherine (Katty). Sadly missed by her loving family and neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (23rd March) from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bernie will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Recovery Haven http://recoveryhavenkerry.com/donate/ or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.