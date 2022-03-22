Bernie Moriarty née Hanafin of Sackville, Ardfert.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome and dear daughter of the late Michael & Catherine (Katty). Sadly missed by her loving family and neighbours, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (23rd March) from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bernie will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Recovery Haven http://recoveryhavenkerry.com/donate/ or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Serious concern Covid surge will curtail services at UHKMar 22, 2022 13:03
Over 7,000 new Covid-19 casesMar 22, 2022 16:03
Kerryman instrumental in setting up Ukrainian Emergency Centre in DublinMar 22, 2022 13:03
Prediction that new Kerry bus routes will be public transport game changersMar 22, 2022 13:03
Plans for North Kerry wind farm appealed to An Bord PleanálaMar 22, 2022 13:03