Bernie Moriarty (nee Courtney) West Inch, Annascaul.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m. to 8p.m.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m., Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

Family Information:

On the 29th of November 2021 at her home, Bernadette (Bernie). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Seán, daughters Maria and Breda, brother Martin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace