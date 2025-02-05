Bernie Linnane née O’Carroll of Stack’s Villas, Tralee and formerly Ballyduff; died peacefully on 4th February 2025, beloved wife of the late Gerry and dearest mother of Jerome.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren Emma, Maeve, Jack and Lucy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Michael (Kenny- London), relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (February 7th) from 6 to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Bernie will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.