Bernard Burke of Laurel Court, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Gort, Co. Galway, passed peacefully on 13th December 2024. Beloved husband of the late Hannie and dearest father of Dominic, Kenneth, Bernard, Sean and Liam.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Sabita, Aimee, Paul, Max, Kate, Sarah, Conor, Holly and Rex, brother Ignatius, sister Bernadette, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Kitty, Sharon, Carol and Sarah, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, Sunday evening ( 15th December) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bernard Burke will be celebrated at 10 am.

Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.