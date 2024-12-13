Bernard Burke of Laurel Court, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Gort, Co. Galway, passed peacefully on 13th December 2024. Beloved husband of the late Hannie and dearest father of Dominic, Kenneth, Bernard, Sean and Liam.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Sabita, Aimee, Paul, Max, Kate, Sarah, Conor, Holly and Rex, brother Ignatius, sister Bernadette, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Kitty, Sharon, Carol and Sarah, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May He Rest in Peace.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, Sunday evening ( 15th December) from 3 to 5 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bernard Burke will be celebrated at 10 am.
Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner collects winnings worth over €7,000Dec 13, 2024 13:05
Kerry election candidate released from jail after agreeing to abide by court orderDec 13, 2024 13:19
Ireland included in Applegreen's plan to invest €1bn in major expansion programmeDec 13, 2024 13:13
Retiring manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says considerable criminal reform needed to support victimsDec 13, 2024 13:16
Search continues for humpback whale on Shannon EstuaryDec 13, 2024 12:53