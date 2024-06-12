Berna Leahy (née Rowan), Curraghatoosane, Ballybunion Road, Listowel, Co. Kerry and late of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, on June 10th, 2024, at her home. Predeceased by her infant son Gerard, brothers Michael and Cronan, sisters Deirdre and Maureen. Berna will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband John, sons Edward, Cronan and John, daughters-in-law Nora and Donna, grandchildren Conor, Aaron and Clodagh, brother Desmond, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening, June 13th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Berna being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by a Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 3.00 pm.

Advertisement

No flowers, please.