Benny ‘Brendan’ Mc Elligott, 223 St Brendan’s Park and formerly of Basin View, Tralee.

Benny passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his father Jeremiah, mother Anna, sister Linda and brothers Derry, Alan and Tony. Benny is the beloved husband of Helen and cherished father of Stephen, David and Paul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, grandchildren Aaron, Chloe and Conor, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers Joseph and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence [V92 K6KH] on Thursday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Benny’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Benny’s family wish to acknowledge the professionalism and kindness of all the staff involved in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry for the excellent care and compassion shown to Benny and all his family.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit,

University Hospital Kerry at the following link:

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee