Bella ( Ellen ) Ryan nee O' Sullivan, East End, Ballybunion.
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday January 3rd from 5.00-7.00pm
Requiem Mass will take place in St. Johns Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday, 4th January at 11.00am followed by cremation in the Shannon Crematorium at 2.00pm. Bellas family would like to convey special thanks to the staff in Riverside Nursing Home who provided such loving care to Bella
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia Kerry
Family Information: The death has occurred of Bella ( Ellen ) Ryan nee O` Sullivan of Ballybunion Co. Kerry on 31st December, peacefully in Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney. Bella is pre-deceased by her brothers Jerry and Mickey.
Bella will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Mick, son, Pat, daughters, Mary and Aileen, grandchildren, Mike and Neil, sons-in-law, Jim and John, Valerie, sisters, Danna and Pauline, brother, Padraig, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May Bella rest in peace
For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion
