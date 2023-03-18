Bebe Long née Flaherty

Bebe Long nee Flaherty of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly Fahavane, Kilflynn; died peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin, on 17th March 2023, beloved wife of the late Tim, dearest mother of Mike and sister of the late John (died October 2022), Laurence, Matty, Moss & Hannah.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Róisín & Ruairí, daughter-in-law Catherine nephews John, Tim & John, nieces Marie, Mary, Ann & Mary, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (23rd March) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday at 3.15 pm where the Requiem Mass for Bebe will be celebrated at 3.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.