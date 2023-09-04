Beatrice Carmody (née Buckley), William Street, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on September 3rd, 2023, in the fantastic care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Jack, daughter Isabel, granddaughter Lisa, brothers Dermot and Toddy. She will be missed by her children Mary, Des and Len, sister Cait McMahon, son-in-law Des O'Donnell, daughter-in-law Cait Carmody, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 10.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Beatrice being celebrated at 10.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://arasmhuirenursinghome.com .
