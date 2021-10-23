Advertisement

Batty Coffey

Oct 24, 2021 14:10 By receptionradiokerry
Caherslee and the Shoe Shop Rock Street Tralee.

A private family funeral has taken place for Batty.

 

Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearest father of Michael, Frank, Mark, Elizabeth, Paul, Martina, Bertie, Caroline, Sandra and Louise.

Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

