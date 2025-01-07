Bartie O’Leary of Knockbrack, Kilflynn and formerly of Kilfalney, Currans; died on January 4th, 2025, beloved son of Kitty. Pre-deceased by his father Florrie, brother Sean and nephew Stephen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mary, Joe-mai, Helen, Ann and Freida, brothers Tim and Florrie, brothers-in-law John, Alex, Paul and John, sister-in-law Kate, Florrie’s partner Tess, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (January 10th) from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Bartie will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on St Marys). Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.