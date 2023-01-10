Bartholomew (Sonny) Dineen, Ahabeg Cross, Lixnaw; 11th January, 2023, peacefully at The Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Michael, daughters Anne, Siobhan and Eleanor, grand-children Cian, Brigette, William, Michael Connell, Sophie, Juliette, Dara and Cathal, daughter-in-law Doreen, sons-in-law Micháel, Kieran and Eddie, sister Cathy, sister in law Philomena Sullivan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home Ballyduff on Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00pm Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw. (streamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream ). Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
