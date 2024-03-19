Bartholomew (Bertie) Maunsell, Fortwilliam, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry. Bertie passed away peacefully on 19th March 2024, surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland.

Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Mikey Pat (infant) and sister Nora. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Mary (USA) and Jane, sister in law Ellie and the Maunsell family, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Bertie Rest in Peace.

Reposing Wednesday, 20th March, from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Day Chapel St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bertie on Thursday morning at 11am in St Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney livestreamed St Bernard's Church followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. House Private Please.