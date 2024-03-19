Bartholomew (Bertie) Maunsell, Fortwilliam, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry. Bertie passed away peacefully on 19th March 2024, surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland.
Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Mikey Pat (infant) and sister Nora. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Mary (USA) and Jane, sister in law Ellie and the Maunsell family, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Bertie Rest in Peace.
Reposing Wednesday, 20th March, from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Day Chapel St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bertie on Thursday morning at 11am in St Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney livestreamed St Bernard's Church followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. House Private Please.
Recommended
Kerry councillor hits out at Irish Rail over lack of progress at Farranfore stationMar 19, 2024 13:32
Seven Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue's list of tax defaultersMar 19, 2024 13:23
€750,000 allocated to community groups and projects in KerryMar 19, 2024 13:20
Cork Airport launches new summer scheduleMar 19, 2024 13:16
Woman born in Kerry mother and baby home warns public solicitor not essential when redress scheme opens tomorrowMar 19, 2024 13:41