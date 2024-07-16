Bartholomew (Batt) O'Shea, Deelis Bridge, Cahersiveen
Predeceased by his wife Peggy and his son Bernard. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his daughter Maria (Garvey), Tralee and sons Dermot (Killorglin), Seán (Athenry) and Paul (Kilcummin), his son-in-law Paddy and daughters-in-law Carina, Brenda and Alison, his grandchildren Aisling, Caoimhe, Aoife, Luke, Rory, Fionn, Neil, Laoise, Abigail, Jessica, Dara, Keelan and Odhran, his great-grandchildren Kai, Ellis, Cuan, Raffie, Pippa and Ceoladh, his brother-in-law Joseph O'Neill (Tarbert), nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, Wednesday evening, July 17th from 6pm to 9pm.
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.15am, arriving at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen.
The requiem mass for Bartholomew (Batt) O'Shea will be celebrated at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Killavarnogue Cemetery, Cahersiveen.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.
Recommended
Fenit RNLI to celebrate 30 years of activityJul 16, 2024 09:02
Waiting list for child psychology primary care in Kerry triples since December 2020Jul 16, 2024 08:29
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and ResultsJul 16, 2024 08:21
Van Gerwen and Smith advance at World MatchplayJul 16, 2024 08:15
Tour De France enters final weekJul 16, 2024 08:14