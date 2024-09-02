The death has occurred of Barbara Gloinson née Wickens, Fertha View, Carhan Road, Cahersiveen and formerly of Melksham Wiltshire, UK on the 25th August 2024. Predeceased by her husband Ian. Much loved and missed by her sons Allan & Keith, her daughters-in-law Yvonne, Karianne & Kristine and her grandchildren Isaac, Emily and David & many friends.

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen on Tuesday, the 3rd of September, from 6pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place on Wednesday, 4th of September, at 2pm, at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. The cremation service may be viewed on www.islandcrematorium.ie

May her gentle soul rest in peace.