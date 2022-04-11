Baby Riagan Moran, Sussa, Ballinskelligs.

Baby Riagan Joseph Moran passed away peacefully nestled in the arms of his heartbroken parents Michael & Emer, surrounded by his adoring big brothers Faolán and Michael John and loving grandparents in Crumlin Hospital on the 10th of April 2022 at 9:46pm. Sadly missed by his Grandad Joe Moran, Nana Margaret Moran, Nana Hannie Curran. Predeceased by his grandfather John Dan Curran & Uncle Maurice Moran. Also sadly missed by his Godparents Sean O’Connor and Leona Curran, Aunties and Uncles, Grand-aunts and Grand-Uncles, his many cousins and extended family.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Mass of the Angels will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Michael The Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs.

Burial afterwards in St. Finian’s Cemetery, Waterville.

The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

House strictly private at all times.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.