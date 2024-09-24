Austin Daly, formerly of Greenfingers, Ballinorig, Tralee and Johannesburg, South Africa, on 22nd September 2024 in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Rita and parent’s Peg & Charlie. Deeply missed by his devoted daughters Sharon, Amanda, Colleen and Fiona, his grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers Sean, Brian & Brendan, his relatives and friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
A family funeral will take place for Austin in South Africa.
Austin’s family would like to thank everybody for their support and prayers at this difficult time.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry Senator claims bullying in chamber over views on Middle EastSep 25, 2024 08:22
Sports grants to the value of over 13 million Euro announced for KerrySep 25, 2024 08:10
Chef in Kerry awarded over 23,000 euro for employment rights breachesSep 24, 2024 17:46
Rebecca O’Flanagan announced as this year’s recipient of Maureen O’Hara awardSep 24, 2024 17:47
Curvature wins main event at ListowelSep 24, 2024 17:03