Austin Daly

Sep 25, 2024 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
Austin Daly, formerly of Greenfingers, Ballinorig, Tralee and Johannesburg, South Africa, on 22nd September 2024 in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Rita and parent’s Peg & Charlie.  Deeply missed by his devoted daughters Sharon, Amanda, Colleen and Fiona, his grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers Sean, Brian & Brendan, his relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

A family funeral will take place for Austin in South Africa.

Austin’s family would like to thank everybody for their support and prayers at this difficult time.

