Audrey O'Sullivan (née Delevaux)

Mounthawk, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Publier, Amphion les Bains, France.

Audrey will repose at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening, 2nd January 2023, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, 3rd January at 10.00am arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for Audrey will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 3.00pm.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee

Audrey O'Sullivan (née Delevaux), Mounthawk, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Publier, Amphion les Bains, France. Audrey passed away on Thursday, December 29th. She is deeply missed by her beloved sons Darragh and Eoin, their father, John, her parents Gilbert and Michelle Delevaux, her sister Sonia and brother Mathieu, family and large circle of friends.