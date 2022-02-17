Arthur (Autie) Boyle of Oakpark Demesne, Tralee, and formerly Castlemaine.

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Pat, his children Marina, Caroline, Dick, Oonagh and Alison. Predeceased by his brother Victor and his sisters Elizabeth, Millie, Martha and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, brothers Richie, George, Ernie and Alfie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe St., Tralee on Sunday at 1:30 pm where the Funeral Service for Autie will be celebrated at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in St. Carthage’s Church of Ireland Cemetery, Kiltallagh, Castlemaine. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation or Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.