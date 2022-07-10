Aogán (Brosnan) Brosnacháin, Aperee Living Nursing Home, Skehanagh, Castlemaine Road and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening (July 12th) from 6.00pm., to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday morning (July 13th) at 10.40am, for 11.00am, Requiem Mass, followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Family Information: Brother Eoin, sisters Máire, Bríd, Eilish and Emer, brothers-in-law Jim, Paddy and Michael, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, the community of Aperee Living Nursing Home, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
