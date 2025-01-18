Antonia Gleeson, Muchenaugh Lower, Lixnaw passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family. Lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Kevin and Eileen, sister Marianne and her partner Owen, brother John and his wife Jennifer, her loving partner Dylon, nieces Saoirse, Ciara and Aoife, nephews Caoimhín and Nathan, Aunts and Uncles, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw, V92 F383 on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am, where the Requiem Mass for Antonia Gleeson will be celebrated at 11:00am.

Interment afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be Livestreamed on Lixnaw webcam.

House private please

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The National Learning Network, Tralee.

A special word of thanks to all the medical team who supported Antonia throughout her life.