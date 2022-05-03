Anthony 'Tony' Power, Knocklee House, Skehanagh, Tralee and formerly of Shanakill and Lixnaw.

Beloved father of Jamie, Lorna and Melissa and dear brother of Mary, Kathleen, Helen, Liz and the late James. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his son, daughters, sisters, grandchildren Tommy and Callum, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 10.05AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee