Anthony Scanlon, Convent Road, Listowel and late of Coolaclarig, Listowel. Peacefully, on July 1st, 2023, at his home. Beloved brother of the late Jimmy, Tim, John, Joe and Martin. Anthony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Diane, sons Sean and Neil, grandchildren James, Cate and Molly, sisters Maureen and Noreen, daughters-in-law Julie and Michelle, sisters-in-law Ina and Breda, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Anthony being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie
