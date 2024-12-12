The death has occurred of
Anthony O Connor
Anthony is pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Nora (nee Keane) brother Thomas, sister Sheila and baby Theresa
He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, cousins, neighbours and friends
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday, December 13th from 5.00-7.00pm
Anthony`s funeral cortege will arrive at St. John `s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Saturday December 14th followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)
