Anthony O Connor

Dec 12, 2024
The death has occurred of

Dromin, Ballybunion, Kerry

Anthony is pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Nora (nee Keane) brother Thomas, sister Sheila and baby Theresa

He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, cousins, neighbours and friends

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday, December 13th from 5.00-7.00pm

Anthony`s funeral cortege will arrive at St. John `s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Saturday December 14th followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

