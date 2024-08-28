Anthony Fleming, Dromulton, Currow (ex employee T.H. Murphy Castleisland) . Unexpectedly at home on August 27th 2024 with his family by his side . Predeceased by his mother Hanna. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Margaret (Brosnan), brother-in-law Mattie, niece Siobhán, nephew Mossie, relatives, neighbours and many friends most especially those in the GAA Community . May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow