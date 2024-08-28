Advertisement

Anthony Fleming

Aug 28, 2024 07:45 By receptionradiokerry
Anthony Fleming

Anthony Fleming, Dromulton, Currow (ex employee T.H. Murphy Castleisland) . Unexpectedly at home on August 27th 2024 with his family by his side . Predeceased by his mother Hanna. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Margaret (Brosnan), brother-in-law Mattie, niece Siobhán, nephew Mossie, relatives, neighbours and many friends most especially those in the GAA Community .  May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Thomas McEllistrim

Aug 28, 2024 08:15

Sorry for your loss

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus